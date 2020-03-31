After denying the rumors of crisis with Sebastián Yatra, Tini Stoessel He spoke with Los Angeles de la Mañana and – after challenging the little angels to dance the choreography for his latest song, “Ya no llames me” – told how his days are in quarantine and away from the Colombian singer.

Fulfilling the isolation with her parents and her brother Francisco, the teen star related how her return to the country was in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. “I was about to finish my tour in Europe, but I ended up suspending the last two dates for this whole issue. Thank God we did not have any infected in the team. The 15 days of the post trip quarantine have passed and luckily we are all well“He confessed after being in Italy, the country with the most cases in the world.

After talking about the great 2019 she had where she released several of her latest hits (“22”, “Sueltate el pelo”, “Fresa” and “Oye”), the singer confessed what it is like to work with her boyfriend Sebastián Yatra. “We had been working together before we were dating, there was always a good vibe and we got along very well. We met like this. He is always in a good mood, well predisposed and super hardworking. In that sense, we complement each other very well, “he said.

Regarding the versions that assured that the couple was separated, Stoessel clarified: “Is a lie. We are super good. We saw each other before the tour ends. Now he is in Medellín with his family. We are separated and with the uncertainty of not knowing when we will meet again“

