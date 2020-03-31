Tini Stoessel creates a new challenge for her song Do not call me anymore | Instagram

“Don’t call me anymore” It is the new success of the Argentine singer Tini Stoessel, which is why, taking advantage of the launch, she created a new challenge.

Martina Stoessel is characterized by having a highly angelic face and a exquisite body Although it is extremely thin, it has everything in its place.

The challenge is to dance the song with a choreography Although it seems simple, it has a little difficulty, but she makes it seem very simple.

“#YaNoMeLlamesChallenge send me your videos dancing it! Here I will be watching and reposting”, description of Tini’s publication.

The protagonist of the soap opera “Violet” She wears a fairly casual outfit, a white top and pants, the movements that Tini makes are quite daring.

Many people have a pretty tender image of the singer because in her leading role as “Violet” the character was like that, very pink and extremely tender, however on several occasions Tini has proven to be a very daring and above all flirtatious woman.

The followers of Tini insurance will immediately begin to make the challenge that the interpreter of “Strawberry” as long as she shares her videos in her stories as she has done for a few hours.

Unfortunately, with this pandemic that is plaguing the entire world, any outing to entertain oneself from our homes is perfect for this reason, many celebrities have chosen to perform concerts, challenge´s or talks Specials to help entertain your followers.

It seems that Tini and Sebastián Yatra are living firsthand a story similar to the well-known novel by the writer Gabriel García Marquez “Love in the time of cholera” which changes the last word to “Coronavirus” because since it began they have not been able to see each other for work reasons and now because of the COVID-19.

