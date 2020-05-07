In an interview with the television presenter Veronica Lozano, singer Tini Stoessel decided to talk about his relationship with Sebastián Yatra and the rumors that for several weeks have been circulating in social networks about their possible love breakup.

Their courtship quickly became one of the most admired of the show business, since both were very much in love and sure of being together.

Through their social networks they used to share several of the adventures they lived together with photos or videos, as well as the musical projects they planned to launch together.

They made their fans even more in love with songs like “Hey” and “I want to go back”. But suddenly everything changed and my love seemed to have disappeared.

The singer confessed that their relationship entered into crisis due to the distance they have been forced to take due to the crisis the world is experiencing due to the coronavirus. However, he denied that they were no longer being followed on social networks.

“It is very distressing. It is not the same to speak in person and have physical contact. We have not seen each other for a long time and it is very hard. He is in Medellín, in Colombia, with his parents and brothers”, express Tini.

Despite this, she assured that both are doing their best to overcome this stage of their relationship that for her is not new, since she revealed that for almost all her life she has had to live long-distance relationships, including with her family and friends. .

“I am very well and when I think we have to say something, we will say it together. We will agree. For now we are together, we are fine, but yes, it is not easy. It is something that we are going to talk to each other”, the young singer concluded.

For now, Sebastián Yatra it has not ruled on the matter to confirm or deny such information.

Linda Hernández – Bolivia.com

.