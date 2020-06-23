Tini Stoessel had a gesture with Sebastian Yatra that fans have taken as a sign of reconciliation.

A few months ago that Tini Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra decided to end their relationship, it is said that the reasons that led to their separation have to do with the fact that they could not go through the quarantine together.

Although there is « evidence » that Tini and Sebastián had some differences, there is also evidence that their courtship did not end on bad terms, and that there is a good chance that they will return one day.

Tini Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra could be on . of reconciliation

Tini recently had a nice gesture that has made fans think it was a message for Sebastián, indicating the first step towards reconciliation.

In a live video, Tini sang « I want to come back », the song that he sang duet with the Colombian, and said « Yatra, Yatra », just at the moment when his ex was mentioned in the song, while dancing super sexy.

Tini is not the only one who has had nice gestures with her ex, because Yatra also revealed in an interview, how grateful he is for all the love that the beautiful Argentine gave him while they were together.

Do you think Tini and Sebastián will return?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico