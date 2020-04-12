The two reggaetoneras confessed on social networks that they are doing this together and we wonder how is that possible?

We all know that Tini Stoessehe and Greeicy Rendón They are great friends and have shared the stage many times.

They even recorded the song “22” together and since then they have become very, very close.

Well, what surprised us was that, according to GreeicyThey are both doing this physical activity together.

This is the comment of Greeicy to a video of Tini Posted on Tik Tok and Instagram, and where he is seen doing Jennifer Lopez’s challenge.

“I love you! We are in the same! Dancing”, he replied Greeicy to Tini, a few hours after her own Greeicy posted a video of her dancing too.

