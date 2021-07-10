Tini Stoesse says she grew up listening to Belinda’s music



Tini Stoessel.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / .

Tini Stoessel (24) has followed the career of Belinda (28), so being able to collaborate with her on the song “Niña de la Escuela” was very gratifying. “I would see it and I would say ‘I want it, I want it!’ Imagine! today for me to be sharing with her “.

“We are writing to see if we are going to have dinner or something because we do not meet in person, we meet by chat but we never saw each other. And what it represents for us who grew up with her, with her music, to also keep you for so many years because when you started as a girl, it happened to me, it is like a move, every year renewing yourself, that you are 10 years old that you won over everyone; It is not easy ”, said the singer of Argentine origin.

Tini Stoessel presents his single in Mexico City “Lie to Me”, in collaboration with María Becerra, and claims to be in the best moment of his personal and professional life, right in the middle of rumors that warn of a possible reconciliation with Sebastián Yatra. “I feel like at the right and right moment where things are starting to happen, maybe at some point I dreamed them.”

“From the personal, I also feel in one of my best moments. I think that also taken to the professional, it is a very explosive combination and really if the world were to end tomorrow, I would leave as very happy because I am living a very beautiful moment of my life in every way ”.

Tini assures that the biggest challenge she has faced being a public figure is maintaining her essence in the midst of so many opinions. “It is difficult to constantly maintain your form, your way, or not to let yourself be carried away or not to be influenced or not to be hurt by things. that they can tell you, really be you.

“Being exposed and receiving so much information and so much opinion, as it generates a very great strength in one, but at the same time, the descents are very strong as well,” the young interpreter concluded her thought.

