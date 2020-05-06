         Tinder will add the option of virtual appointments by video call before the summer

There is no doubt that in recent times, due to confinement, the video calls have gained great prominence; in fact, according to operator data, we are making more video calls than ever. Applications like Zoom, Houseparty or Jitsi Meet have risen like foam in the ranking of most downloaded apps. So much so, that WhatsApp has decided to increase the limit to eight participants and Facebook has announced its own proposal in this regard.

Other services are already working to include them soon: Telegram, for example, has confirmed that it will offer group video calls this same year and Tinder has just announced its intention to integrate the option of keep a virtual appointment by video chat one-to-one.

At the end of the second quarter

Tinder, one of the most popular dating apps, is gearing up for provide its users with a video chat function that will allow you to arrange a virtual appointment with your suitor through a video call. This has been confirmed by the Match Group, Tinder’s parent company, in a statement to its shareholders:

“As users demonstrated a strong readiness for video dating, our engineering and product teams around the world quickly mobilized to implement one-on-one video chat capabilities on many of our platforms.”

In addition to summarizing the main tools put in place by the different brands of the group “to help users in these times”, the document also mentions that Tinder will launch a one-to-one live video service (one-to-one live video ) at the end of the second quarter of 2020, so we will not have to wait too long to have this function.

Match Group ensures that the Tinder news roadmap which will arrive throughout the year (without specifying what they will be) continues as largely planned. However, he warns that “priorities could change rapidly depending on how this crisis continues to unfold.”

In addition to announcing this future feature, Match Group has indicated that, since the pandemic began, activity among users, especially in those under 30, has increased on all platforms and throughout the world. In fact, it ensures that it has occurred, users have sent more messages and have had longer conversations, something that is not surprising considering that most people stay at home.

Tinder will add the option of virtual appointments by video call before the summer