The popular dating app Tinder will now give you the possibility to make private video calls with your matches.. The new feature will not replace chats with text messages, but is intended to complement them. Although this would be a good time to have this new feature, users they will have to wait until the end of this year when it is finally implemented.

Tinder will add a new option for users to get in touch within their application. These are private video calls, a tool that is still in early development and could be ready by the end of 2020. It will certainly offer a new way of interacting between users of the app, although it could also open the door for other types of abuse, as The Verge points out. For now we have few details of the video calls in the app, which is going through a difficult time due to the social distancing implemented almost everywhere in the world.

Between March and April Tinder experienced a decline in its number of new users, although they were more compared to last year during the same period. Still, the company is confident that its platform continues to be useful during the closure:

“We are confident that the demand for human connection will never dissipate and will remain committed to meeting that need. The period of social isolation would have been more dire for single people (who have no other way to communicate and connect with others like in bars and concerts) if it weren’t for our products. ”

This will be the first time that Tinder has implemented any type of video communication, since at the time it was only possible to exchange text messages, photos and GIFs. It remains to be seen how users will take advantage of video calls.

