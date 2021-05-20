Tinder wants to end bullying and inappropriate messages with this new feature

Tinder once again stands out among online services that want to permanently banish harassment, potentially offensive messages and other inappropriate behavior. The dating platform introduced a new tool which invites users to think twice before contacting others using language that may be insulting.

The utility in question is called “Are You Sure?” (Are you sure? In English) and it works through real-time alerts. According to Tinder, it relies on artificial intelligence to recognize harmful words and warn about the potential offensive result of the message. In this way, the service invites users to pause and rethink the content before sending it.

This feature is in addition to “Does This Bother You?” (Does this bother you?), Which assists people who are the target of inappropriate behavior from others. «The first results of these functions show that intervening correctly can be really meaningful to change behavior and build a community where everyone feels they can be themselves, “they indicated from the dating service.

Tinder stands against offensive messages and inappropriate behavior

The adoption of these tools is paying off for the Tinder user community. According to the platform, the people who received the “Are You Sure?” They were less likely to be reported within the next month. For his part, thanks to “Does This Bother You?” complaints of misbehavior increased by 46%.

Tinder ensures that its new feature against offensive and inappropriate messages is capable of change the behavior of your users in the long term, and not just to correct a single conversation.

The popular dating app has long been working on improving your privacy settings to combat bullying. Last March, for example, it added a feature to check the history of a date before meeting in person. Since 2020, meanwhile, it allows people who make a “match” to see each other through video calls, following rules to maintain respect.

