Tinder, released the financial results for its first quarter of 2020. Among the numbers that stand out is the number of users per country that have increased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. “data-reactid =” 12 “> This Tuesday, May 5, the Company Match Group, parent of Tinder, released the financial results for its first quarter of 2020. Among the numbers that stand out is the number of users per country that have increased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country that leads the podium is the longest-running country with confinement measures, Italy, with 28%. Spain is the second, with 26%; France, the third with 23%; Germany, the fourth (17%) and the United Kingdom, the fifth (11%).

Of course, between March and April Tinder experienced a decline in its number of new users, although they have added more compared to last year during the same period.

Love in times of COVID-19? Tinder gives you a chance

Plus

“We are confident that the demand for human connection will never dissipate and will remain committed to meeting that need. The period of social isolation would have been more dire for single people (who do not have other ways to communicate and connect with others like in bars and concerts) if it were not for our products, “commented from Match Group.

“As the blocks have dragged on, we have seen some impact on younger male users, while there has been some recovery across the more than 30 demographic groups,” the company added.

New feature on the way

financial statements, Match Group commented that they will implement a new tool in Tinder. According to the site The Verge It is a video call application that would be ready by the end of 2020. “data-reactid =” 29 “> In addition to delivering the financial statements, Match Group commented that they will implement a new tool in Tinder. According to the site The Verge it is of a video call application that would be ready by the end of 2020.

This feature may not be liked by many users, who prefer to protect their privacy and maintain more fantasy profiles instead of being shown live and direct.

The main concern, however, regarding the use of video, has to do with the same problems that Zoom has had, and practices such as Sexting, in addition to alleged abuses. So one of the tests by fire will be to know the security that the platform will have before its debut.

In a test of wanting to expand the business as well, Tinder released its premium Passport feature, so users can connect with people from anywhere in the world.

