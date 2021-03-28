Tina Turner talks about her son’s suicide in documentary Tina

Getty Images In the HBO Max documentary Tina, Tina Turner talks about the suicide of her son Craig Raymond Turner, which occurred in 2018

Tina Turner is best known for her hit songs, her best-selling biography, and a tumultuous musical partnership and marriage to Ike Turner. But in addition to her career achievements, the artist also raised four children.

The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer welcomed her first child, Craig Raymond Turner, with Kings of Rhythm saxophonist Raymond Hill, in 1958. The future superstar was only 18 at the time.

Turner’s son Craig was later adopted by Ike Turner after the two singers married in 1962. Together they raised Craig, as well as Ike’s children: Ike Jr. and Michael, whom Tina adopted, already their son Ronnie, whom they welcomed in 1960, according to Closer Weekly.

Turner, whose life story is told in the HBO documentary Max, Tina, suffered a devastating loss in 2018 when her oldest son, Craig, committed suicide.

At the time, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Department told People that Craig Turner was found dead in his California home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 59 years old.

Tina Turner said her son’s death was her “saddest moment as a mother.”

After his son’s death, Turner scattered his ashes off the California coast. He shared a photo of the sad moment with his fans on social media.

“My saddest moment as a mother,” Turner wrote in a post on Twitter. “On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my last goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes on the California coast. He was 59 when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby. “

While the Grammy-winning singer faced the most horrible loss of any parent, Turner later said she believed her son was in a better place after his death.

“I think Craig was lonely, that’s what I think really got hold of him more than anything else,” he told CBS News a year after Craig’s passing. “I have pictures around him smiling, and I think I feel like he’s in a good place. I really do.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Turner explained that her beliefs as a Buddhist helped her overcome Craig’s tragic passing.

“According to Buddhism, you go back to earth and live again until you get it right,” Turner told Winfrey, according to E! News. “I think his next life will be easier. I think it is in a good place ”.

Tina Turner revealed that her son had been happy in the months leading up to his death and did not know what pushed him to the limit.

Turner also spoke about his devastating loss in an interview with the BBC. a few months after the death of his son. She revealed that just before her death, Craig had told her that he was in a new relationship and had started a new job with a “prominent” real estate company in California. He had even redecorated his apartment.

On her son’s new love, the singer revealed that she had told him that she had never met a woman that she felt so strong about and that she planned to take her new girlfriend to meet her for her 60th birthday in August 2018.

“I still don’t know what pushed him to the limit,” Turner said. “I have no idea what brought him down, except for something that lonely followed him. I think it was something with being alone. But when I think about that, why didn’t he call the new girlfriend who had picked him up? “

Turner admitted that he noticed a change in his son during their final conversations and that something felt “different.” In her 2020 memoir, Happiness Becomes You, Turner revealed that she believed her son suffered from clinical depression and serious mental health issues that she was unaware of prior to his suicide.

