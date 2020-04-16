Timothy Thatcher debuts on NXT as a partner of Matt Riddle

Timothy Thatcher debuts on NXT as a partner to Matt Riddle. The fighter was the partner chosen to be the tag team champion while Pete Dunne is gone.

Timothy Thatcher was the wrestler chosen by the company to team up with Matt Riddle until Pete Dunne can return to the United States.

Dunne was precisely the one who featured Thatcher as Riddle’s partner in a video that screened at the titantron before their matchup for the tag team titles against The Undisputed Era on NXT’s show last night.

Thatcher gave her team victory after having Roderick Strong surrender after applying a Fujiwara Armbar.

After the fight Thatcher rejected the tag team champion title in a backstage interview arguing that that belt was not his and that he was only helping Pete Dunne keep them in his possession until he could return. He also said that once that happened, it would be seen what happened to the belt.

WWE also did not wait long to advertise the new champion in pairs of the company since today it has released the fighter’s first shirt, which seems to be selling as a technical fighter and specialist in submissions

Timothy Thatcher T-shirt

As we know Thathcher was champion in independent companies like Evolve in the United States or WXW in Germany before coming to WWE.

