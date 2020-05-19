We know more news from the second season of The Mandalorian where we can see the actor Timothy Olyphant wearing the Boba Fett armor.

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian in Disney + It is shaping up to be very spectacular, as many reports are emerging of actors to be involved and popular characters to have stellar appearances. The actor Timothy Olyphant will not only be in The Mandalorian this season but will be donning the iconic armor Boba Fett.

Keep in mind that Timothy Olyphant will not be playing the Boba Fett bounty hunter in The Mandalorian. Since it will be Temuera Morrison, who appeared as Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, who will bring Boba Fett to life in the next season of the series.

However, Timothy Olyphant filmed scenes in Boba Fett’s armor, which offers an important clue as to who he’s playing. His character is likely Cobb Vanth. If you’ve only seen the Star Wars movies, you probably haven’t heard of Cobb before, but he’s gained popularity with fans of the franchise in recent years.

Cobb Vanth first appeared in Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath novel series.

In the books, Cobb wears Mandalorian armor that was taken by Jawas from the remains of Jabba the Hutt’s barge. Of course, that’s exactly where Boba Fett was thrown into the Sarlacc pit. Furthermore he was the only one wearing Mandalorian armor at the time.

During the events of the Aftermath series, Cobb Vanth is the self-appointed sheriff of a settlement called Freetown, which is located on Tatooine. It is not known at this time if he will continue working in the same position or not, when he makes his debut at El Mandaloriano. Since his version of the character on the show could be at a different time in his life.

Cinemascomics.com | Movies, comics and series