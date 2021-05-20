Timothy Olyphant could return to a Star Wars series

Share

Actor Timothy Olyphant played Cobb Vanth in the second season of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

In the episode The marshal from the second season of The Mandalorian, the action returns to the famous planet Tatooine. There the protagonist meets the person in charge of keeping the town safe. Mos Pelgo and asks him for help to kill a huge krayt dragon and in return he will recover the Mandalorian armor of Boba fett. This character was played by Timothy Olyphant And now I could go back to a series of Star wars.

Timothy Olyphant gave an interview on the show Conan O’Brien sporting a hairstyle and rough facial hair very similar to his appearance in season 2 of The Mandalorian. Something that has led to much speculation, since the actor usually has a very different look in his interviews, therefore, that his appearance is the same as that of his character in Star wars and taking into account that two series will begin to shoot, everything suggests that he will return as Cobb vanth.

Now it is necessary to know if we will see it again the third season of The Mandalorian or if it will be in The Book of Boba Fett. As we could see the famous bounty hunter returning to the palace of Jabba the hutt on Tatooine, everything suggests that it will be in this new series where it will be Timothy Olyphant.

It has been speculated for some time that Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr), Greef karga (Carl Weathers) and Cobb vanth (Timothy Olyphant) will be in The Book of Boba Fett and now we could have the final clue.

The actor continues his film career.

Regardless of whether he returns to Star Wars, Timothy Olyphant has a pretty busy schedule, as it stars The Starling, the new movie by David O. Russell, National Champions and an adaptation of a novel by Elmore leonard.

Would you like to see Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth again? While we wait for him to confirm his return, we can see all the movies and series of Star wars on Disney Plus.

Share