Timothy Johnson vs. Official Valentin Moldavsky for Interim Heavyweight Title for Bellator 261

The first interim title in the history of Bellator will be at stake between Timothy johnson Y Valentin Moldavsky.

The promotion confirmed this afternoon to MMA Fighting that both fighters will compete for the interim division belt in the star of the Bellator 261.

Johnson, who in the UFC harvested a record of 4 – 3, currently occupies the first place in the ranking of the Heavyweights and is on a streak of three consecutive victories, the first two by KO / TKO and the most recent against the former challenger to the title of the division, Cheick kongo, in the Bellator Paris.

Moldavsky, number three on the standings, holds a perfect 5-0 at Bellator. The ex-fighter of Rizin FF, member of the FedorTeam, he is credited with a record of 10 – 1 as a professional.

The winner of the duel between Johnson and Moldavsky will face the absolute champion, Ryan bader, in a unification fight that would take place at the end of the year.

Bellator 261 will take place on June 25 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticutt.

