Timothée Chalamet will be the young Willy Wonka – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

In case you thought the prequel project about Willy Wonka’s young years was in agony, the name Timothée Chalamet just gave it a new life and even the confirmation that was needed. And it is that Warner has just announced (via) that the young actor will be the one who brings the famous chocolatier to life in the new vision he has for the character and that he is probably in the sights of becoming a new franchise.

Previously, it was announced that the studio was carrying out a new project on the world of the chocolate factory. Later, some details revealed that it would be a kind of prequel where the origins of the candy magnate would be known, which put actors like Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far from home) and of course Chalamet in the spotlight.

Now the news has been confirmed. Timothée Chalamet is committed to the project and will be the star of the show in this new story about Willy Wonka. Thus the actor joins other talents such as Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. The first participant in the once Warner film and the second in the more “recent” version starring Johnny Depp under the direction of Tim Burton.

By the way in the latter the protagonist was not Wonka Persé, but rather the boy Charlie Bucket played by Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), a character that we will probably not see in this new version. The idea is to tell the origins of Wonka before the construction of The Chocolate Factory, the golden tickets and even the beloved oompa loompas.

Source: CinePremier