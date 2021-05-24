Timothée Chalamet to play Willy Wonka in movie reboot

What started as a simple rumor is about to come true. According to Deadline, Timothée Chalamet to be the new Willy Wonka in a reboot movie by Warner Bros. Although the production company has not confirmed it yet, the aforementioned medium is one of the most respected in Hollywood in terms of information on future feature films, so we can take it for granted from now on.

The source add that Willy Wonka’s new film will focus on the character’s origins. That is, before he opened his chocolate factory. One of the most interesting points of the production is that will have musical moments, so it will be the first time we see Timothée Chalamet sing and dance on the big screen. In fact, the young actor had to enter training to complete his audition successfully.

Deadline claims that Timothée Chalamet was Warner’s best option for a long time. Of course, they possibly did not take off the looks of other options. At the beginning of the year, here at Hypertextual we let you know that Tom holland, world famous for bringing Spider-Man to life, he was also one of the actors considered to step into Willy Wonka’s feet. However, his busy schedule complicated everything.

Timothée Chalamet in Dune

Other names that were on the table, but several years ago, were the Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Ezra Miller. The problem is that all of them grew up and it was no longer possible for them to fit the role. The opposite happens with Timothée Chalamet, not only because of his age, but because the aforementioned calendar has managed to make room for Willy Wonka’s reboot. If everything goes according to plan, the feature film will be released during the first half of 2023.

Willy Wonka’s new movie will be directed by Paul King, while the adapted script will be the responsibility of Simon Farnaby. David Heyman and Luke Kelly are the producers; with Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire in charge of executive production. Last but not least, we must remember that Warner already has plenty of experience with this franchise. First with Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) and then with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).

