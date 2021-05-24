Timothée Chalamet to play Willy Wonka in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ prequel

Warner Bros. has already found its new Willy Wonka. The rumors that emerged at the beginning of the year were true and one of the names that were mentioned has been made with the keys to the Chocolate Factory. As reported by Deadline, the chosen one was Timothée Chalamet.

The protagonist of ‘Dune’ will be the headliner of ‘Wonka’, a prequel that will show us the origin of this curious character and that will take place before he opens his famous chocolate factory. In principle, it would not be connected to either Gene Wilder’s version or Johnny Depp’s. Yes indeed, Timothée Chalamet will sing and dance in the film because it will have several musical numbers.

Paul King, director of ‘Paddington’, will be behind the project as director and screenwriter, in the latter accompanied by Simon Rich, based of course on the work of Roald Dahl. David Heyman, producer of ‘Paddington’ or the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, will also be producer of this film with Luke Kelly.

What a little year

It seems that at Warner they were convinced that Chalamet had to be their new Willy Wonka because it has been difficult to square his schedule to cover not only the shooting plans but also the preparation and training of the musical numbers. The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor is in high demand. This year, for example, films such as ‘Dune’ and ‘The French Chronicle’ by Wes Anderson are pending release.. In addition, he is also part of the spectacular cast of Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

‘Wonka’ has its premiere scheduled for him March 16, 2023.