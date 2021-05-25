Timothée Chalamet to play Willy Wonka in character’s origin movie

If you like imagination, chocolate and Timothée Chalamet, you are in luck. The young actor has been selected to play Willy Wonka, the prequel to the eccentric character that we will see very soon. This is a very interesting role for the performer who has been careful to choose dramatic and independent projects and who has achieved a very rapid rise in the industry, as it could lead to a franchise.

According to information from Deadline, Wonka, which will be the title of this prequel, will feature Timothée Chalamet (A Rainy Day in New York – 80%, The King – 70%, Beautiful Boy: You will always be my son – 53%) as the future owner of the most famous chocolate factory in cinema and literature. The report indicates that it will be a musical film, the first of that genre in which the actor ventures, and will be directed by Paul King, director of Paddington – 98% and its sequel. He had been the main option from the beginning, but due to his complicated schedule some details had to be fixed before confirming.

This is, as you will recall, the third film adaptation of the character. The original source is Roald Dahl’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a fantasy adventure with a cautionary tale about ambition, in which a boy wins a contest to visit and meet the owner of the plant of that biggest candy on the planet. . The character, who will now resume Chalamet, has been played in the past by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, so it remains to be seen how he makes the role his own.

Chalamet was first featured as Elio in the coming of age Call Me For Your Name – 97% in 2017. The film was also an adaptation of the novel of the same name about a 17-year-old who falls in love, for the first time, with his father’s guest at their summer home, played by Armie Hammer. The film was directed by Luca Guadagnino and earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

We have very few details about Wonka. It is known that he will tell the adventures of the character before becoming the successful owner of his factory. The musical elements of the film surely anticipate that it will feature fantastic details very much in the spirit of the original novel. Outside of that, no more is known about the plot or what other actors will make up the cast. Filmmaker Paul King also co-wrote the libretto.

King is best remembered for the franchise of Paddington. In case you haven’t seen the first one, the story follows the adventures of a talking bear when he comes to London in search of a new family. The film is one of the best received in history and led to a sequel that was equally celebrated. It is known that there are plans for a third installment, but it seems that good Willy will take priority before her.

WonkaApparently it is a prequel to the character, but it is not directly related to the versions of Gene Wilder or Johnny Depp. This will be the next big project for Chalamet, who until now has been busy with the final reshoots for Dune, a film by Denis Villeneuve that could open the Venice Film Festival this year. In it, he will play Paul Atreides, the young nobleman of a house subscribed to the Galactic Emperor and who must counter a conspiracy against his family when they are assigned to take care of the dangerous planet of Arrakis.

