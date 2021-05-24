Timothée Chalamet, the new Willy Wonka in prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – El Sol de México

Timothé Chalamet will become Willy Wonka, the iconic character created by Roald Dahl, in a film about his youth directed by Paul King, director of the two installments of ‘Paddington’.

It will be a musical in which the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor will demonstrate his singing skills.

According to Deadline, ‘Wonka’ will be a musical about the origins of the teacher and creator of the iconic chocolate factory that Charlie Bucket visits in the novel by the author of ‘Matilda’ and ‘The Witches’. For this, Chalamet will have to train, not only the voice, since the character will also dance.

It will be a prequel, which means that it will not be related to what happened in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, or in ‘Charlie and the great glass elevator’, the two novels by Roald Dahl in which Willy Wonka appears.

Produced by Warner, the studio has finally settled on the ‘Dune’ actor. In January of this year, Collider revealed that the company was torn between Chalamet and Tom Holland for the role of Willy Wonka. Now, the interpreter of ‘Beautiful Boy’ will take the witness of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

King, in addition to directing the film, will write the script with Simon Farnaby (‘Mindhorn’, ‘Paddington 2’). Previously, there were drafts of the script written by Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathason, and Steven Levenson. The project is produced by David Heyman, producer of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga and also producer of the two ‘Paddington’ films.