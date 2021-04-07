Timothée Chalamet fans think he came back with Lily Rose Depp, why?

Timothée and Lily-Rose, who have not yet commented on the rumors, were one of the most viral couples when in September 2019, when they were photographed on a boat in Capri kissing. The Internet was quite critical of the kiss, with some fans calling it ‘awkward’ and others questioning whether it was a PR stunt.

Chalamet recently spoke about these photos saying, “I went to bed that night thinking it was one of the best days of my life,” she told GQ. “I was on this ship all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I thought, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then wake up to all these photos, feel embarrassed, and look like a real jerk? All pale?”.

Now the internet seems very excited about the return of the actor couple. If they are together again, it will soon be known …