Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka for the young version of the character

This new film, which will be a prequel to Wonka, takes place before the chocolate factory opened. So Charlie, the boy who wins a golden ticket to tour the world famous factory and the others children will not appear in Wonka.

The internet was very confused about the casting of Chalamet as young Willy Wonka, and also about what the film’s plot will offer. But realizing that Paddington’s screenwriter and director are behind of the project, they decided to give it a try.

“They’re doing a Willy Wonka prequel …

… from the writer / director of the two Paddington films and starring Timothee Chalamet. “