Timothée Chalamet and Madonna’s daughter were dating when they were students

The young Lourdes Leon, the eldest daughter of the queen of pop, has just revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that the protagonist of ‘Call me by your name’ and the next film adaptation of the ‘Dune’ saga was her first serious boyfriend and who met while both were studying at the LaGuardia HS Center of Music & Art and Performing Arts on the Upper West Side of New York.

“I have great respect for him. There was something between us,” confirmed the young dancer and model.

Contrary to what it might seem, Lourdes did not have much freedom in her teens to go out and have fun with her friends or on dates, not with Timothée or with other suitors, because her mother has always been very protective and also demanding when it comes to of their training.