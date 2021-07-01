Timothee Chalamet and Lily Rose-Depp together in NY, did they reconcile?

The couple was photographed leaving Timothee’s apartment. The reconciliation rumors seem to be confirmed.

The breaking of Timothee Chalamet Y Lily rose-depp resonated in the world. After a year since they confirmed their separation, the two were photographed together in New York.

This increased the reconciliation rumors of the young Hollywood couple. Could it be that they are together again?

Although there is still nothing confirmed on the part of the young people, it is not the first time that they have been seen together on the streets of the big city.

Previously, they were spotted at the Verameat jewelry and clothing store in the Big Apple.

Recently the location changed. The duo were seen leaving Timothee’s apartment, although they have neither confirmed nor denied their possible reconciliation.

The eldest daughter of Johnny Deep and the young man, current revelation of the cinema, began their relationship after meeting on the set of “The King.”

In the Netflix-produced film, the actor plays King Henry V and Lily-Rose plays Catherine.

At first they kept their relationship a secret, although over time it became known that they had a youth affair. Their relationship began in October 2018, although they never said anything formal about it.

It was at the 2019 Venice Film Festival that the two made their first appearance together as a couple.

However, after little more than a year of relationship, the young people ended the couple. It was never known for sure what the reason was, although it resulted in more than one lament from his followers.

In April 2020, their breakup was officially made known. Although a year later, apparently the fire had not been completely extinguished.

Although they have not shown signs of confirming their relationship, the images speak more than a thousand words. On several occasions they have been photographed together, although never exposed to kisses or hugs.

