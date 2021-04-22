Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp shopping amid reconciliation rumors. Lily-Rose and Timothee were spotted shopping in New York this weekend, commenting that they may have reconciled.

A witness (without cell phone or camera !!) told ET that the former couple went shopping at the jewelry and clothing boutique ‘Verameat’ in the Big Apple.

“They came together and they were both looking in the store. Timothee has come to the store several times, with Lily and without her ”- said the witness, adding that the Dune actor bought a dress as a surprise for her.

Hmm … this witness is someone who works in the store, without a doubt, it is the only explanation for the non-existence of a photo.

“While Lily was looking at something outside, he quickly bought it for her as a surprise gift and then left quickly.

The witness also said that Chalamet bought a bomber jacket and a necklace.

“He was very sweet and was always so funny and kind to the designer and the store employees.”

Timothee and Lily-Rose broke up in April of last year, after dating for a year. The actress recently told the Drew Barrymore Show how she tried to keep her private life as private as possible. While she and Chalamet have been related in recent months, the actor was seen with Eiza Gonzalez last June, although they never confirmed their romance, they were photographed kissing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

So, Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp out shopping in New York.

It looks like a promo for the store, right?

