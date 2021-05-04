Timothée Chalamet and Billie Eilish to co-host the 2021 Met Gala

One of the events that was affected last year by the COVID-19 virus was the Met Gala, a celebration that had no choice but to cancel due to the fact that in May the pandemic was in full swing and there were still no alternatives. in order to continue with these types of activities. The Met Gala has become one of the most acclaimed events within the fashion industry.

What has characterized this gala is that designers can experiment in the most extravagant ways to show their costumes by wearing the bodies of the most popular stars of the moment. The event is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Manhattan borough of New York City, with the goal of raising funds for the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition.

Since the premiere of Call Me For Your Name – 97% in 2017, Timothée Chalamet has become one of the favorite faces of designers, since on the red carpets he has worn suits from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, among many others. This year the event is preparing to give the best to those who have been waiting for it and one of its first official announcements is the presence of Chalamet as co-host.

Vogue made the official announcement (via The Wrap) where the names of those who will preside over this year’s party are announced, in addition to the changes to which they were subjected and new modalities that they must present. What has been clear in the Vogue statement is that the event will be in person. It is worth mentioning that the actor of Lady Bird – 97% will accompany the poet Amanda gorman already Tom ford (President of the Council of American Fashion Designers), who will be the hosts.

On the other hand, the presence of the singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has been confirmed as co-president of the Met Gala (who so far is the youngest in history to have taken the position) along with the tennis player Naomi osaka. Just as there have been seasons in which the theme around which the costumes should be inspired has focused on royalty-like style or even the use of masks, now the theme they will bring out will be something related to American independence.

Every year, before the pandemic, the event, also known as “The Oscars of Fashion”, takes place at the beginning of May, however, on this occasion they preferred to delay it for two issues in particular; first, in the hope that the health situation is better, and second, for the day of work. The Met Gala 2021 has run until September 13 and is expected to go hand in hand with the dance that Vogue also organizes.

This dance will be divided into two parts, the first called In America: A Lexicon of Fashion which will take place on September 18, and the second call In America: An Anthology of Fashion to be held on May 5 next year. The Met Gala has been the scene for the most extravagant stars of the moment, who enjoy strolling in striking costumes such as Lady Gaga, Katy Perry or the Kardashian family, in addition, it has also become a meeting point for millionaires like Elon Musk.