Timothe Chalamet as Willy Wonka in the prequel to ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

A few months after the premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’, Oscar-nominated actor Timothe Chalamet (‘Call Me by Your Name’) has officially signed on to play the iconic role of Willy Wonka in the prequel to ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.‘Wonka’. Recall that at the beginning of the year Chalamet was vying for the role with UCM star Tom Holland (‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’).

Directed by Paul King (‘Paddington 2’), the story will be scripted by Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson and Steven Levenson. Unlike in previous occasions, the film will not be based on the books by Roald Dahl: ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ‘and’ Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator ‘. Instead, the film will narrate the beginnings of the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka, with as many other characters from the franchise as possible.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” has been adapted twice on the big screen. The first in 1971, ‘Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory’, in one of Gene Wilder’s most iconic roles. The second, directed by Tim Burtony starring Johnny Deppen 2005, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

At the moment there has been no direct adaptation of ‘Charlie and the great glass elevator’, although the two films have used elements of their history. In addition, Dahl was developing a third Wonka book titled ‘Charlie in the White House’ prior to his passing in 1990.

Courtenay Valenti (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’) will supervise for the studio this project centered on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before opening the most famous chocolate factory in the world. Produced by Luke Kelly and David Heyman through Heyday Films and Michael Siegel, Warner Bros. has dated the film to March 17, 2023.