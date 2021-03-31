Timo Werner’s astonishing failure seals Germany’s inexplicable defeat to North Macedonia



Germany’s Timo Werner can’t believe after missing the potential winning goal.

Photo: Alex Grimm / Getty Images

North Macedonia gave this Wednesday one of the great surprises of the World Cup qualifying rounds by defeating 1-2 Germany, a team that suffered one of the worst defeats in its history.

The match will be remembered for a failure by Timo Werner down the stretch when the score was 1-1.

TIMO WERNER, HOW DID YOU MISS ?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/ACDf2yw26z – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 31, 2021

It was Germany’s first defeat in World Cup qualifying matches in 20 years.

The decisive goal was the work of Eljif Elmas in the 85th minute and now North Macedonia is second in Group J above the Teutons. Armenia leads the group.