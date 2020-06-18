Chelsea have made the signing of Timo Werner official. The German forward will leave Red Bull Leipzig and begin an adventure in the Premier League next year in a transfer in which the operation is around 55 million euros.

This signing means that Timo Werner will not finish this edition of the Champions League with Leipzig. « The parties have agreed not to disclose the amounts of the transfer. With his transfer to London, Timo Werner, He will no longer play for us in the Champions League in August 2020 ″the German club wrote in the official statement.

In this way Leipzig will lose one of its best footballers for the quarterfinals of the maximum European competition. Chelsea scores a goal with the signing of Timo Werner, one of the best scorers in recent seasons and who, at 24, still has a great future ahead of him.

Timo Werner will end the season with Red Bull Leipzig, accompanied by his new partner Dani Olmo, before moving to London to play in the blue box. The German is seven goals away from reaching 100 with his team, something he will try to accomplish before leaving for Chelsea.

« I am delighted to sign for Chelsea, I am very proud to join this great club. Of course, I want to thank Leipzig, the club and the fans for a fantastic four years. They will always be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new teammates, my new coach and, of course, the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead, « said Timo Werner.