Timo Werner joins the list

Chelsea, since Roman Abramóvich bought the club, have sought excellence both at the European level and in the Premier League. Many millions invested to try to dress the best forwards in the world and take the club to the top, but not all of them have had the expected performance, in fact, many believe that there is a curse for the ‘9’ of the team, whether they wear it on the number or not.

Timo Werner arrived this summer from Leipzig for 53 million euros, to become the reference of the group now led by Thomas Tuchel, but although the German has the number 11 printed on his back, he seems to run the same luck as his predecessors. He is young, 25 years old and has more than demonstrated that his nose for the goal is privileged, but in his first season at Stamford Bridge, his records leave much to be desired.. He signed it for nights like the first leg of the semifinals against Real Madrid, but once again, with his implausible failure in front of Courtois, he continues to increase his list of bulky errors.

To date, he has only managed to see the goal on 11 occasions that, in the 45 games he has played, They strongly disagree with the performance offered in Germany, where he fired with 90 goals in 159 games. They expect him at Chelsea, Tuchel trusts him a lot and knows his potential, but what is clear is that he has to sharpen his aim if he does not want to run the same luck as ‘the other 9’ of the ‘blue’ team. For the record, Werner can turn things around and his tremendous quality can help him get out of this quagmire.

5 millionaire transfers denied in the face of goal

The ‘curse’ comes from afar and, of course, everyone loses in the comparison with Drogba, who became one of the legends of the London club for his incredible performance, commitment and accuracy in the face of the goal. Although without comparisons, the practically 50 million euros that have been paid for each of them or in some cases, as we will see later, they have been transfers that have also meant a black hole in the club’s accounts, they have not reached the performance desired by a hobby that expects excellence.

All have landed at Stamford Bridge with the poster of superstars, and almost all have been, but rather they have ended up leaving the club as ‘superstar’. Authentic legends in their clubs that have not been able to adapt. None have been able to reach an average goal score of more than 0.33 per game before leaving the entity.

Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres, emblem of Atlético de Madrid, began an adventure in the Islands that began very fruitful. He won the Liverpool fans from the beginning with goals and displays worthy of one of the most talented footballers of his generation. That is what led Chelsea to pay 58 million for his transfer, something that at that time, meant becoming the sixth highest in history.

The expectations were very high, but again, his time at Chelsea, although with a Champions League and a Europa League under his arm, was marked more by his mistakes than by his successes. In total, 45 goals in 172 games and 20 in 120 Premier games. They have to be recognized for that, the goals in the semifinal against Barça at the Camp Nou that gave them a pass to the final of the top European competition and their target in the final of the Europa League. Both with Spain and with his different clubs, Fernando Torres is a footballer that young people should always have as a reference

Alvaro Morata

Chelsea broke the bench to get him out of Real Madrid. 66 million paid for a young Morata who, surely, was ‘eaten’ by the pressure of his high transfer. Although he had a bright future, he is showing that he is a very complete and first-rate striker, in London he did not go as everyone expected. 24 goals in 72 games and only 1 goal in the Champions League. The Madrid footballer has followed his career and, after a stint at Atlético de Madrid, is now defending the Juventus jersey, a club in which he has offered his best performance.

Andriy Shevchenko

Star forward of a Milan that walked through Europe imposing his football wherever he passed, the Ukrainian is an institution to which his quality was recognized with the 2004 Ballon d’OrBut years later, when he decided to change Lombardy for London, his situation changed. A transfer that rose to practically 45 million and was expected to be one of Chelsea’s most powerful weapons to win its first Champions League. They reached the final with him, but as a substitute for Drogba, he did not play a minute in the penalty shootout loss to Manchester United.

After his two seasons in the ‘blue’ outfit, Shevchenko could only score 22 goals in 77 games, far from his career goalscoring average, just over 0.5 per game. In the Premier, his records are even worse, managing to see the goal on 9 occasions having played 48 games.

Gonzalo Higuain

A scorer like few others, Higuaín is perhaps the one who arrived at Chelsea at a lower level of form. After leaving Juventus and after a brief stint at Milan, The ‘blue’ team trusted that the Argentine would recover his best football, but after half a season, he went where he came from. 7.8 million euros paid for his loan in which he only managed to score 5 goals in the 18 games he played with those of Stamford Bridge. Always criticized for his physical shape and performance with his national team, the ‘pipita’ has amply demonstrated his quality in all the fields of Europe.

Radamel Falcao

The goal in the blood. He arrived at Atlético de Madrid after marveling the world of football with Porto and his signing, it could not have been more successful. At Chelsea he also ended up in one of his lowest moments. Injuries did not allow him to show his talent and after only 363 minutes played and 1 goal scored in 12 games, his time in London is more remembered for what it cost the club than for his actions on the pitch. In total, each auction between the Colombian’s clubs cost 1.75 million euros to Roman Abramóvich’s entity.