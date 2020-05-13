Updated on 05/13/2020 at 09:25

Tremendous pull of ears. If he Bayern Munich he had, at least among his possibilities, Timo Werner As reinforcement for next season, his own statements would have already completely ruled it out. The chairman of the club’s board of directors, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has taken advantage of the prior to the resumption of the Bundesliga to leave you a hard message.

“The truth is that nothing surprises me anymore, but neither had I experienced a player choosing to make such a statement in public as a reaction to a simple rumor, “Rummenigge explained in an interview with the German newspaper Sport Bild.

The Leipzig forward had closed the door to a move by Bayern publicly: “If a change of air became an issue at some point, I would be more interested in going abroad than in leaving for Bayern,” he said a few days ago in an interview.

Thus, everything indicates that the ‘Bavarian’ team has completely ruled out Werner and now only focuses on the signing of Leroy Sané, from Manchester City to reinforce his attack.

Also thinking about next season, Bayern will also seek to cover the position of the right back, due to the expiration of the transfer of Álvaro Odriozola.

The Bundesliga returns

Rummenigge referred to the return of the Bundesliga this weekend: “It is the first major league that will manage to restart the season worldwide. And if the Bundesliga is the only one broadcast worldwide, then I think we will have billions of viewers. It will not only be a good showcase for our football and for the Bundesliga, but also for the whole country and especially for the political leaders who have made the resumption possible with their good work, “said the manager of the Bavarian team.

