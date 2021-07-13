Timmy Turner Revealed To Not Star In Live-Action The Godfathers Series

A few months ago it was confirmed that Nickelodeon is developing a live-action series of The magical godfathers, the animated series that was the sensation of the small screen for several years and that in the present time is positioned as a cult work. Through The Hollywood Reporter new details about the live-action project are shared and perhaps it could divide opinions among the most loyal fans of the original program. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The magical godfathers it was created by Butch hartman, animator who was also behind other famous series such as Danny phantom Y TUFF Puppy. The cartoon had ten seasons and a total of 172 episodes, it aired from 2001 to 2017, however, only the first seasons are the most remembered by fans due to their hilarious moments and episodes with original plots. Now we will have a new live-action animation project and The Hollywood Reporter announces the in-depth details of the series; We won’t have Timmy Turner as the main star.

The 13-episode first season will resume and years after the end of the original series and will follow Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian ‘Viv’ Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Ragland, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help from his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo. Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris return to the franchise to voice the iconic Wanda and Cosmo.

According to the information, Audrey grace marshall will be in charge of playing Vivian Turner. The series already had live-action spin-offs with Drake Bell as Timmy Turner, however, they were poorly received by critics and at the present time nobody wants to know about them, less with the recent two years of probation he received. Bell for endangering a minor; it is clear that those productions have been forgotten and Nickelodeon is marching elsewhere.

Will the live-action of The magical godfathers have the impact that Nickelodeon is looking for? The series does not have a release date yet but will arrive on Paramount Plus in the future. The streaming platform is still growing and will soon return to its catalog other studio products whose licenses were granted to other companies. Example of the above is Avatar: The Last Airbender: Book 3, an animated series whose fan base has grown over the years but which for now can be found in the Netflix catalog.

And speaking of Avatar the last AirbenderWe must not forget that Nickelodeon and Paramount gave the green light to Avatar Studios several months ago, a studio that will be in charge of developing all kinds of spin-offs for the legendary adventure of the airbender on the small screen. On the other hand, we must not forget that Netflix itself is working on a live-action adaptation of the series, which has lost points among fans due to the resignation of the original creators; They themselves announced in the summer of last year that they were leaving the project as showrunners, due to creative differences with company executives. We will never know what the original plans of Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were.

The live-action series of The magical godfathers represents a huge gamble for Nickelodeon and Paramount. Will it deliver a story worth listening to or is it just a pretext to exploit the nostalgia of those who grew up alongside Timmy, Cosmo and Wanda? These days, Hollywood repels new ideas and prefers safe and lucrative deals.

