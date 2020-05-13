Timi Adelakun is the first black student at South Broward School with the highest average in history. The first black valedictorian in the South Broward High School graduating class has a record grade point average.

Miami World /wsvn

“As of now, it’s a 5.6045,” said Timi Adelakun. “I think graduating will go a little higher, but that’s my number.”

The 18-year-old had the highest average recorded at the Hollywood school.

“It is good, especially the part that breaks the story, that I am the first black Valedictorian, and also that I have the highest average in my school,” Adelakun said. “Good to Know.”

Adelakun said his grades stood out early in his life, and he has held them ever since.

“South Broward prepares you to start with college-level courses, so you’re in a good GPA position,” he said. “South Broward High School, which is an Ace Program school, and each Ace class is a college credit. At the same time, they offer AP courses and at the same time offer Broward College courses. ”

Adelakun said that he has been taking all three courses offered during his time in high school.

“I have been taking more than 20 college credit courses, and so my AP credits, my Ace credits and my dual enrollment credits increase my GPA,” he said.

With such a high GPA it would seem that Adelakun would not have time for anything except studying, but that is not the case.

He balances the stress of his STEM classes with his love of theater.

“When I was in high school I was always like the STEM focused kid. I was in calculus and biology, but at the same time I was doing an extracurricular drama club / Thespian Honors Society, ”said Adelakun. “Over there I have been doing shows and contests. Thanks to that love of theater, I have found a way to do both at the same time. “

When it came time to choose a university to attend, Adelakun had many options to choose from.

He was accepted at the University of Miami, Columbia University, Julliard, UCLA, the University of Southern California, Berkeley, the University of Chicago, and Pomona College.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Adelakun was unable to visit and visit university campuses, so she had to make her decision from home.

“I am going to attend Pomona College,” he said. “The school gave me a full scholarship, so if I go there it is covered.”

The Pomona College campus is just outside of Los Angeles, which is a prime location for Adelakun’s interests.

“I chose that school because they are liberal arts, and I can double the degree,” he said. “I am doing molecular biology and theater. From now on, I think I would like to merge my love for the arts and biology at the same time, as in the field of orthodontics that uses aesthetics and biology at the same time. But from now on I’m really open, I’m not really sure about anything. “

Adelakun was also unable to attend graduation with his classmates due to the spread of the virus, but he’s ready for his next adventure anyway.

“I am excited to reach new heights and get out of my comfort zone,” he said.