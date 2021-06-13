Timetables Halle 2021. Order of play Monday, June 14. Federer debut

Halle’s main draw starts, which this Monday sees how it will debut Roger Federer. The Swiss will begin his participation in the tournament by facing Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in the third shift of the center, around 3:00 p.m. in Spain. In the first turn (11.00 am), there will be an interesting David Goffin vs Corentin Moutet. Finally, a great game that will close the day at the center with the Spanish Roberto Bautista facing the American Sebastian Korda. Here you have the full order of play for tomorrow, Monday, June 14, 2021.