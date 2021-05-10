Timestamps can now be shared on Spotify podcasts

Podcasts are an increasingly strong point within Spotify. The streaming platform has a wide selection of titles available, and even has exclusive productions. In the last hours the company announced the incorporation of social tools that will favor the generation of conversations between users.

The most innovative is the possibility of share specific timestamps of an episode. With this new Spotify feature, people will be able to create and share links that point to specific moments in podcasts. Those who receive them will only have to touch on the link to listen from the chosen point.

Although it is an extremely simple utility, it is really valid. So far, users they only had the ability to share entire episodes of your favorite podcasts. Now they can make sure to send their friends the specific segment in which something interesting happens or can trigger a discussion.

The new option to share a timestamp on Spotify podcasts is available in the iOS and Android apps. To take advantage of this tool, users must tap the “Share” button while listening to the episode in question and activate the switch that detects the current playback position. Once this is done they can send the link through social networks or messaging services, as is already traditional.

New Canvas options to share music from Spotify

In addition to podcast timestamp sharing, Spotify also introduced new features for Canvas, which turns static song pages into “art videos.” This tool was compatible with Instagram stories, and now also works with Snapchat.

Spotify also announced an update to the sharing menu and new preview options for Canvas. On the other hand, the streaming platform will automatically detect which compatible apps are installed on your smartphone and display them in a grid.

These new Spotify social options are in addition to its latest efforts to improve the integration of the service with social networks and messaging. It is worth remembering that a few days ago a player was enabled that allows you to listen to music without leaving the Facebook application. And the company also jumped on the Clubhouse clone hello with the launch of Greenroom.

