TimeSplitters will return with a new original installment

Already more than 20 years since the first installment of TimeSplitters saw the light, and more than 15 years since, after seeing its end, fans have been asking for the return of the classic first-person shooter series turned into a cult game for consoles. Thus, the long wait will finally see its end, since Deep Silver has just published a statement in which it advances the resurgence of this saga with the future arrival of a new original delivery.

Perhaps some of those who played the original title are wondering why Deep Silver is responsible for this revival. And it should be remembered that Koch Media, the parent company of the developer, acquired the intellectual property rights of the classic TimeSplitters and Second Sight developed by Free Radical Design last 2018. In fact, already then the company shared its intention to bring back this saga from the hands of THQ Nordic, yes, without offering anything new to date.

A new Deep Silver Studio is coming – Free Radical Design pic.twitter.com/N5qTTcZfsW – Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) May 20, 2021

Unfortunately, today’s announcement has been limited to announcing the creation of a new internal studio to take over the direction of this game, reforming Free Radical Design, actually counting on the participation of some of the veteran members in charge of the original TimeSplitters deliveries. Although this unfortunately implies that possibly the start of game development doesn’t start for a few months, notably shifting its premiere date.

On the other hand, since this title was one of the great exclusives of Sony’s console, it could also imply a development directly planned for the new generation, arriving as an exclusive for PS5.

What is not clear is if it will be the once canceled by Crytek TimeSplitters 4, if they will limit themselves to bringing back a remastered version of the original title, or if they will choose to create a new saga within the franchise. “While we cannot reveal more at this time, we hope to share more information in the future»Advanced Steve Ellis, director of the new study.