Times Square Shooting Suspect Tried To Shoot His Own Brother

15 minutes. New York authorities revealed the identity of the man suspected in the Saturday afternoon shooting over a dispute in Times Square on Sunday. The victims are recovering at a local hospital and outrage grows over the increase in gun violence in the city.

According to the ABC7 channel, which cites police sources, it is Farrakhan Muhammad. The 31-year-old has a criminal record for an assault last year and operates as an illegal seller. During the incident this Saturday, he tried to shoot his brother, who identified him to the authorities.

The victims of the Times Square shooting are a 4-year-old girl from New York, who was shot in the leg and is doing well after being operated on; a 23-year-old Rhode Island woman shot in the leg; and another 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, who was shot in the foot, according to that outlet.

The event took place in broad daylight in the crowded tourist square. Between 2 and 4 men got into a dispute and one of them started shooting. The suspects fled the scene, reported the New York Police (NYPD), which temporarily closed the area until Sunday.

The authorities They did not recover the weapon and are still trying to locate the suspect. They only released the image of a “person of interest” related to the incident to the public.

Reactions

Several political figures criticized the Increase in gun violence in New York, which is at its worst levels in a decade. There have been close to 300 shooting victims so far this year, more than 50% from the same period in 2020.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called for “ending the flow of illegal weapons into the city.” However, the chief of the New York Police, Dermot Shea, assured at a press conference that the police have been seizing weapons “at an alarming rate for the last 2 years” and attributed it to “bad policies.”

Here’s the latest from Times Square: Thankfully these innocent bystanders are in stable condition. The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice. The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop. https://t.co/SjU2eQR09l – Major Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 8, 2021

The Ombudsman, Jumaane Williams, highlighted this Sunday that the Times Square shooting “was not an attack with a target but an incident of street violence in one of the most recognizable areas of the city and the world.” This indicates that it can happen “anywhere”, so he advocated responding to the problem.

The #TimesSquare shooting shook me, our city & forever changed the lives of the victims. Gun arrests are up & it still happened — in a heavily policed ​​area. This is not time for more rhetoric but a focused, coordinated approach to gun trafficking & a holistic approach to violence. pic.twitter.com/7MqdyuwWCE – Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) May 10, 2021

In that sense, the Democratic candidate for mayor Andrew Yang, one of the favorites, said this Sunday that New York “cannot continue to withdraw funds from the Police”, one of the demands of the protests for racial justice after George’s death. Floyd, which led to a $ 1 billion withdrawal from the Corps.

Similar criticisms were made by other rivals in the mayoral race, including Ray McGuire, a veteran African-American candidate on Wall Street. McGuire asked de Blasio to reorient his strategy and advocated increasing the agents in charge of the fight against weapons, as well as community resources.