Times Square Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florida

The suspect in the shooting due to a dispute in broad daylight this Saturday in Times Square (New York), which left three injured people, was arrested today in the state of Florida, in the southern United States, according to local media.

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, was detained by federal marshals and officers from the New York and New Jersey Specialized Fugitive Unit in the town of Starke, near Jacksonville, after several days of searching, according to the local channel ABC 7.

Muhammad apparently he tried to shoot his brother, who would later identify him to the local police, and instead wounded three pedestrians – two women and a four-year-old girl – who had to be transferred to a hospital and are progressing favorably.

Authorities had been trying to locate the suspect since Saturday afternoon after the violent incident, which has caused a commotion in one of the most tourist spots in the Big Apple and has put the spotlight on the growing number of local shootings.

Corps sources told the NBC channel today that Muhammad went to a nearby hotel after the shooting, changed clothes, and left the scene together with a woman to head to the south of the country in a vehicle, according to surveillance cameras and sightings.

The charges against the detainee are not yet known, who has a criminal recordThe authorities are questioning the woman who accompanied him, whom they consider to be his partner, to find out if she had knowledge of helping a fugitive.