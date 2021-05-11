Times Sq gunman remains at large, three days after wounding Hispanic girl in the world’s tourist mecca



Photo: NYPD / Getty Images

“We just want it to be delivered safely,” a spokesman for the family of Farrakhan Muhammad (31), a suspect actively wanted by the NYPD since Saturday for shooting in Times Square, said by telephone from Virginia, leaving three people injured, including a 4-year-old Latina girl.

“We are not well,” his brother Will Muhammad said in a brief phone call from Virginia, where he and other family members live. “My mother is not taking it well,” she added to the New York Post, her voice shaking. “We don’t understand what happened.”

Police sources have said that Farrakhan Muhammad, a seller of illegal CDs in the so-called “tourist crossroads of the world”, would have twisted into a problem with another brother of his and other men and whom he tried to kill, but He ended up shooting three innocent bystanders.

But the relative from Virginia said he did not believe his brother could have been targeting another member of his family. “Personally, I don’t think he tried to shoot my brother. Maybe the ground, I don’t know ”.

The distraught spokesman said he has not heard from Farrakhan since the shooting, although he has been urging him to surrender to authorities. “I’m texting him on Messenger for delivery, (but) his number says he unsubscribed,” Will stated.

Just hours later, that same night and nearby, a man killed another in a hotel converted into a homeless shelter, two blocks from the Empire State, the most iconic building in NYC. Both crimes happened while the city tries to attract return visitors, a fundamental measure for the post-pandemic economic recovery.

All over town, So far this year, 451 shootings with 505 victims have already been reported, which represents 86.6% more than in 2020 and double the figures registered in 2019. The rise in crime on the streets and the Subway prompted two rookie New York Republican Representatives – Nicole Malliotakis and Andrew Garbarino – to apply for the Joe Biden’s government intervention, something that his predecessor, Donald Trump, announced several times to do last year, but did not materialize.

#BREAKING: Suspect in Saturday’s Times Square shooting that injured three people, including a 4-year-old girl, identified as Farrakhan Muhammad; he remains at large pic.twitter.com/cxMDRkBlGo – NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) May 9, 2021