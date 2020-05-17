Lionel Messi He finished first on the Forbes list as the athlete who billed the most money during 2019. The Rosario generated 118 million euros. Cristiano Ronaldo (100) and Neymar (96) followed. Among the top ten ranked, the only two who participate in individual sports are boxer Canelo Álvarez (87) and tennis player Roger Federer (86).

“All industries will be affected, especially football, because it will experience falls in its three sources of income: match days, television rights and sponsors. It is a chain in de-soccer football; without an audience in the stands, TV and advertising revenues will fall. It will affect the entities and also the players ”, says the economist José María Gay de Liébana. Footballers divide their income between the salary they receive from the clubs and the sponsorships. However, the new economic scenario following the pandemic will pose a restructuring and, above all, a reduction in its turnover.

The first change, wages. “Soccer clubs are going to have to think of solutions to adjust their economy. Different mechanisms will have to be devised, ”understands the chief executive of a French Ligue 1 team. From the outset, without too much margin, the clubs chose to cut (some unilaterally) the wages of footballers for the 2019-2020 season. However, they are already thinking about the next campaign, especially in the case of links that do not expire in the next market.

“With the new contracts there will be no problems, they will be downward. But with the players who have their bond in force it will be necessary to look for alternatives. When the wage bill is 700 million and the club is only going to be able to pay 500, there will be no other solution than to agree: contracts can be refinanced, lengthened or seek bonus bonuses, “explains the sports director of one of the greats in Spain. .

Different players’ agents understand that during the next two markets they will not be able to force the clubs. A situation that they appreciate in the technical secretariats of Europe. “We work with the agent who has a desired player, not with the player who has an agent … It is not the same!” Complained Andoni Zubizarreta, former sports director of Athletic, Barcelona and Olympique de Marseille. When Barça negotiated the salary reduction with the squad, there was more than one representative who tried to prevent his player from accepting the cut, since his income is a percentage of that of the footballer. “This is not the time to renegotiate any contract. Now we have to wait and the economy is reactivated, ”says the agent of a Barça player.

Nadal and the tournament prizes

Income changes dramatically for individual sports. Boxer Canelo Álvarez generated 90% of his income from the fights. Without boxing, there is no money. Something similar happens to tennis players. Rafael Nadal, the Spanish athlete who generated the most money in 2019, 37th on the Forbes list with 34 million euros, earned 25% of his salary in the prizes of the different tournaments. And, without competition, there is no income either. “With contracts with brands something similar happens,” sources at Adidas explain. “We with footballers have variable contracts: so many games, so much money. If they don’t play we don’t have to pay them that part of the contract. However, we will have more difficulties to sign new athletes. They are paid a premium when they sign for the company, ”they say at the German firm.

Messi has a contract by which he enters a percentage for the sale of the clothes that bear his name. Barcelona 10, in any case, is not the footballer who generates the most money in advertising. Only 27% of their income came from sponsorships. In the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, it is 40%, and in that of Neymar 30%. “Today our main concern is that Neymar can return to compete and play. Advertising contracts are secondary, “concludes the Marketing department of N&N, the Brazilian footballer’s company.

