Did you know? The Times New Roman font was first printed on October 3, 1932 in the British newspaper The Times.

Although his name does not sound familiar to you, Stanley Morison is a character that is present in our lives practically every day thanks to the Times New Roman font.

In the years after 1932, this serif typeface has become classic, its readable style and ineffable sense of authority establish it as the font designed for readers.

Typographer, designer and historian Stanley Morison was born in 1889, in Essex, England, although he spent most of his childhood and youth in London. His training is practically self-taught, since he left school when his father abandoned his family.

A passionate typographer

Morison began working as an editorial assistant in “The Imprint” magazine in 1913 and was in prison due to his refusal to join the ranks during World War I. However, in 1918 he became design supervisor at The Pelican Press, as he also had at Cloister Press.

In 1922, he founded –– along with other graphic arts professionals–– the “Fleuron Society”, dedicated to typographic themes. Morison edited the association’s magazine “The Fleuron”, which stood out especially for the quality of design and printing.

Stanley Morison. Image: @NewsUKArchives / Twitter

The year of the Times New Roman

In 1929, the British newspaper The Times hired typographer Stanley Morison to create a new text font. Morison led the project, supervising Victor Lardent, a Times advertising artist, who drew the letter shapes.

Morrison was asked for advice on a newspaper redesign, recommending that The Times should change its typeface from a slim 19th-century face to a more robust and robust design, reverting to century-old printing traditions. XVIII and earlier.

This coincided with a common trend in the printing tastes of the time. Morison proposed a typeface from the English branch of Monotype older called Plantin as the basis for the design, and Times New Roman mostly matches Plantin’s dimensions.

Times New Roman has become one of the most popular typefaces in the world. Image: @NewsUKArchives / Twitter

A new image to The Times

The main change was that the contrast between the strokes was improved to give a sharper image. The new design made its debut in The Times on October 3, 1932.

Because it was used in a daily newspaper, the new font quickly became popular with printers of the day.

In the name of Times New Roman, Roman is a reference to the regular or Roman style (sometimes also called Antiqua). The Roman type has roots in the Italian print of the late fifteenth and early sixteenth centuries, but the Times New Roman design has no connection to either Rome or the Romans.

In the decades that followed, typesetting devices evolved, but Times New Roman has always been one of the first sources available for every new device (including personal computers). This, in turn, has only increased its reach.

It was designed for a newspaper, making it slightly narrower than most text fonts, because newspapers prefer narrow fonts because they fit more text per line.)

Morison was editor of the literary supplement to The Times (The Times Literary Supplement) between 1945 and 1948.

In 1960 Morison, who was popularly known as “The Printer’s Friend”, gained even more professional prestige by being recognized as Royal Designer for Industry.

Finally, he was a member of the editorial team of the Encyclopedia Britannica from 1961 until his death in 1967.

Source: Encyclopaedia Britannica

