50 New York subway employees die from covid-19 0:28

. – President Donald Trump’s death toll estimate continues to rise.

Trump said, during a Fox News virtual forum event at the Lincoln Memorial, this Sunday night, that the final total death toll in the United States could reach 100,000 deaths. By contrast, at a press conference on April 20, he predicted a total of 50,000 to 60,000 deaths from coronavirus.

The need for a vaccine to fight covid-19 3:26

It is difficult even for experts to predict the death toll from a pandemic; Statistical models produce new forecasts as new information enters. (The specialists behind a prominent University of Washington model announced Monday that they were adjusting their model strategy and that the estimated number of deaths would be revised and could rise to 135,000 deaths from a previous estimate of 72,433.) However, the regular increases in the president’s own estimate, even as he and his advisers continue to promote his response as a success, are notable.

A more conventional president could avoid making any estimates to dodge future criticism if they turn out to be wrong. Trump, who often seems more concerned with shaping perceptions today than with how something might be perceived in the future, continues to offer projections that seem unrealistic from the moment he utters them instead.

Trump claimed, in March, that his earlier optimistic rhetoric was an attempt to “give people hope.” Whatever their intentions, they have been incorrectly trusted.

Trump has been issuing low estimates since February, the month he declared that the number of people in the United States known to have the virus, then 15, was going to be “close to 0” in a matter of days. He said reducing from 15 to 0 would show how good a job his team had done.

Similarly, his argument, in April and May, has been that the final total would have been much higher, much higher than his latest estimate had been, had his administration not taken the steps it took. He has pointed to the statement by Dr. Deborah Birx, March 31, that expert analysis showed that 2.2 million could die if there were no “mitigation” efforts and that at least 100,000 would likely die even with good mitigation.

We present a timeline of Trump’s estimates of the death toll since April 10, and the actual number of deaths at the end of each day he made these predictions. All actual death figures we present are from data from Johns Hopkins University. The University figures may not capture all actual coronavirus deaths, as it is difficult to count them all in real time.

Why are there so many deaths in the United States? by coronavirus? 1:28

“It is hard to believe that if you had 60,000 (deaths), you could never be happy, but that is much less than what we had originally said and thought. So they said that at least 100 to 220,000 lives (would be lost), and then up to 2.2 million lives if we did nothing. But the people of this country showed tremendous resolution. So we will see what ends up happening, but it seems that we are going to a number substantially less than 100,000 dead. ”

Trump also said: “We did the right thing, because maybe 2 million people would have died instead of whatever that final number was, which could be 60 (thousand), it could be 70 (thousand), it could be 75 (thousand) , it could be 55 (thousand) ”.

The actual death toll for that day

At least 18,758

“A minimum figure, if we had not done anything, would have been 1.6 million. If you cut that in half, you’re talking about 800,000, 900,000, a million people dying. But we work a lot and I must say that the people of this country were incredible. And I think we are heading to the other category, and that would be if we worked and if it were successful, there would be between 100,000 and 220,000 to 240,000 at most. And I think we will be substantially, hopefully, below number one hundred. And I think, right now, we’re probably headed for around 60, maybe 65,000 deaths. ”

The final death toll on that day

At least 37,054

“Now, we are going towards 50 (thousand), according to what I hear, or 60,000 people. One is too much. I always say: one is too much. But we are going to 50 or 60,000 people (dead). That’s the lowest: as you know, the low number was supposed to be 100,000 people. We could end up in 50 to 60 (a thousand people dead) ”.

The death toll at the end of that day

At least 42,308

“So yes, we have lost a lot of people. But if you look at the original projections, 2.2 million, we will probably go to 60,000, 70,000. Too many. A single person is too much for this ”.

The death toll at the end of that day

At least 56,245

“If we didn’t do what we did, we would have killed a million people, maybe more. Perhaps 2 million people would have died. And if you think that we would be in 65 or 70 or 60 thousand people, whatever the final number, one is too much ”.

“But if we lose, then if we lose 65,000 people, it’s crazy to say it. It is very horrible. But if we lost 65,000 people, and instead of going the other way, we would have lost a million or a million and a half or 2 million. “

The death toll at the end of that day

At least 63,006

“People thought in terms of 1.5 million lives lost or 2.2 without mitigation. And hopefully, we will make it below the 100,000 lives lost, which is nevertheless a horrible number. ”

The death toll at the end of that day

At least 64,943

“We are going to lose between 75, 80, 100,000 people. That is a horrible thing. “

Trump also said: “I used to say 65,000 and now I say 80 or 90. And it goes up and up quickly. But it will continue to be, no matter how you look at it, on the low end because we did the closing. ”

The death toll at the end of that day

At least 67,682

.