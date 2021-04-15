Timelapse: the function of Google Earth to study climate change

In the new tool you will be able to see the changes of the Earth. (Photo: iStock)

Climate change is one of the main concerns of today, which has grown with problems such as zoonosis, fires and desertification. Google took on the task of implementing changes to its Earth platform, in order to show the modifications that the Earth has undergone over the last 37 years.

Is about Timelapse, an interactive tool to see the changes of certain places on the planet from 24 million satellite photos taken since 1984.

In this initiative, according to Google, they worked with experts from various scientific institutions to achieve the integration of the system.

Timelapse in Google Earth provides a better understanding of Earth's dynamic changes.

Timelapse

Among the most relevant are NASA, the Landsat program of the United States Geological Survey, the CREATE Lab, Carnegie Mellon University – in charge of integrating the technology to create Timelapse -, as well as the Copernicus program of the European Union , which contributed images from its Sentinel satellites.

Rebecca moore, director of Google Earth, detailed in a meeting with the media that with this function it will be possible to “demonstrate the beauty that has happened on the planet throughout all these decades.”

In addition to that the images will give greater understanding to the alterations in the Earth, from the explosions of urban development or other activities, such as mining.

The motivations for which they launched this tool are precisely the consequences that climate change has had in relation to deforestation, the deterioration of natural beauty and the growth of the urban area.

“It is not about zooming in, but moving away. It’s about taking a step back to assess the health and well-being of our only home, ”said Moore.

Changes on the planet

Likewise, the person in charge of Google Earth mentioned that the expectation about this function is that it will become a informational tool to better understand the changes on the planet.

Likewise, it considers that its scope can be wide, as it can help generate knowledge, ideas and solutions in fields such as education, journalism and even activism in favor of the environment.

For its part, Karen St. Germain, director of the Division of Earth Sciences at NASA, highlighted the importance of this platform, as it constitutes a way to amplify scientific efforts and discoveries, whose objective is focused on generating changes in the way we live on the planet.

In this sense, David applegate, associate director of natural hazards at the United States Geological Survey, said that from the large amount of information that the tool provides, it is possible to “understand the effects of climate change on nature and allow the authorities to take actions to lessen the impact.”

At the moment it has a limited number of regions where changes can be analyzed.

Although a similar function was already available to all users around the world, it adds the possibility of viewing the images in 3D, as well as allowing you to download the videos of each time lapse in 2D and 3D, in 4K quality.