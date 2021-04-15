Timelapse allows you to see how the planet changed in 37 years

Google Earth received its most important update since 2017 and added a new tool called Timelapse, which generates 3D videos with historical satellite images. Through this utility, it is now possible to see how the world changed in the last 37 years.

The three-dimensional fast-motion clips from Google Earth are impressive as they show how the global landscape was altered between 1984 and 2020. A simple search is enough to visualize how a city expanded, how long it took to build an airport, or how long it took us to destroy a tropical forest. The images are simply incredible.

According to Google, the new function integrates more than 20 million satellite images captured from the mid-80s onwards. “Timelapse offers visual evidence of the drastic and dynamic changes our planet underwent due to climate change and human action,” they published from the Mountain View giant.

Google Earth users can access Timelapse directly or from the Voyager section, the latter through the platform’s toolbar. From there it is possible to search for any location in the world, or enter one of the five “guided tours” already available.

The tours put together by Google cover various topics. From urban sprawl and global warming, to forest changes or the effects of mining and hydraulic fracturing (fracking). There is also a section called «Fragile Beauty» that shows the most shocking alterations that have occurred on the planet in recent decades.

Accelerated sequences are not only available in Google Earth

Credit: Google

Although the compilation of historical satellite images is already part of Google Earth, the material is also available outside of the service. The company enabled a public folder with more than 800 videos in 2D and 3D. They are in MP4 format and ready to download for free.

A YouTube playlist has also been updated that compiles almost 300 3D accelerated sequences. Google expects the material used by “governments, researchers, publishers, professors, and advocates of various causes” to study these global issues.

