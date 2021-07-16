Timea Bacsinszky announces her retirement

We are living a few months certainly turbulent as far as withdrawals tennis is concerned. Just a few weeks ago, after the conclusion of the Wimbledon qualifiers, Viktor Troicki Y Martin Klizan They hung the racket on the side of the ATP. There were two regular players in the great teams, two tennis players who, without reaching the most absolute elite, achieved magnificent results and managed to beat the best. Well then: the WTA Say goodbye today to a tennis player capable of the best, with an incredible story behind her and accumulated four titles in a spectacular career. Is about Timea Bacsinszky.

This was announced by the already former Swiss tennis player in a statement through social networks. He goes without wanting to monopolize the spotlight, with a heartfelt letter that reflects his combative and fighting spirit on track. For a long time, Timea was number one in Switzerland: she made her countrymen dream after reaching the semi-finals at Roland Garros on two occasions. All that, of course, after being semi-retired from the sport of the racket.

“Dear professional tennis,

When I was a child, I never thought that thanks to you I would achieve such beautiful things, I would experience so many emotions and I would learn so much about the world and myself. You have been the best school of life and I can never thank you enough. They have been 18 precious years in which I have dedicated myself to you fully. Now I have to turn the page and write new memories that I hope are just as intense as these. Today I am retiring from professional sports, but I will never forget the sparkle in my eyes. See you soon”.

Whoever was in charge of writing the script for Bacsinszky’s career, surely had a gem in his hands to polish and made the most of it. At the end of the 2000s, the Swiss player was already one of the greatest promises on the circuit: she had signed good results at the junior level, she had had a constant progression in her professional career and in 2009 she had already lifted her first title. professional, in the tournament Luxembourg.

There was great talk about Timaea, but one foot injury in 2011 seemed to truncate everything. The return to the circuit was not as she had imagined: the pain prevented her from returning to normality and the tracks did not give her any kind of happiness. Bacsinszky ended up working as a waitress while preparing for a career in hotel management. The tennis seemed to have been totally bypassed … until he returned knocking on his door.

We could say that this is practically literal, but adapted to the new times. In 2013, Timea received an email by the organization of Roland Garros. The case? He could still sign up for the classification of the Parisian Grand Slam. It was the boost he needed: he traveled by car from Lausanne to Paris and, although he lost in the first round of the qualifying round, the love for the game was back. I had missed it too much.

Roland Garros, your best memories

In 2014, Bacsinszky made noise again on the circuit after defeating Maria Sharapova in the tournament of Wuhan. It was another accolade for a career that would experience its best moments later. The same tournament that revived his love for the green ball would become the star of his best performances: two semi-finals at Roland Garros, two defeats before who days later would become champion. Serena Williams in 2015 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2017 stopped the Swiss’s aspirations, but not her progression in the ranking, in which she would reach the top-10.

That year 2015, Timea received the award for Most Improved Player of the WTA. She earned the recognition of her colleagues and the respect of the public, who saw in her a true fighter. The injuries would end by weighing down a magnificent career: four WTA titles, one Olympic medal (silver) in Rio 2016 thanks to the mixed doubles, another five wound in the doubles category, two semi-finals at Roland Garros and a quarter-final at Wimbledon … in short, a warrior hardened in a thousand battles that years after her last match (in the second half 2019) says his final goodbye to the sport that gave him everything. We will miss you, Timea.