Staircase of the National Library of Spain, in Madrid.

Time heals everything. Not only heartbreak, but also the coronavirus. It is the most effective and cheapest disinfectant: 14 days is enough to break its power on the books. Neither ultraviolet light nor ozone, nor alcohol. Better to let the hours pass to end the toxic without destroying the book. In this way, the copies of the Cantar del Mio Cid and Don Quixote or the codices of Leonardo da Vinci and the Beatus of Liébana that guard and preserve the National Library of Spain (BNE) have survived the centuries, the plague and the cholera. “The risk of being contaminated is greater in editorial news than in incunabula”, says Arsenio Sánchez, coordinator of conservation and restoration at the BNE and the National Restoration Award. Cover plastics and industrial paper grades are more dangerous than the processes and materials used five centuries ago. “The old book is chemically very stable and the modern one is the most threatened,” he says.

The person responsible for ensuring the health of the 30 million objects kept by the institution explains that there are no conclusive studies on the activity of the virus on the surface of the objects, and that the recommendation of a two-week quarantine could seem excessive to the next loan of the copy. But “it is the safest”. And it is the measure that the Ministry of Health has dictated. Only Italy and Spain have established such a large quarantine for these objects. In other countries they will allow two days to return them to community life. But, according to account, it is advanced blindly. It is not clear that the viral load on the books is enough to contaminate, nor that after touching a copy and putting your hands to your face you can get it.

The greatest risk lies in the loan. When a book leaves the rooms of a library, control is lost and uncertainty is gained. Only isolation guarantees the defeat of the virus, since disinfectants deteriorate what they should save. The danger of service shutdown is the biggest risk of quarantine: two weeks out of the game is a long time for the high demand for news that is in circulation.

For example, when Madrid libraries reopen in early June, more than fifty centers will receive a flood of returns of 160,000 copies that have remained in the hands of readers for ten weeks. Until July those books will not circulate again. For this reason, Arsenio Sánchez points out that to avoid the collapse of the loan, it is best to approve extraordinary items for the purchase of securities. The Community of Madrid will invest 1.5 million euros to supply its centers with news.

In view of the closing of the libraries, the electronic loan has multiplied in April: in the Community of Madrid it has grown 150% and in the City Council, 300%. In this region, the most borrowed title in digital format has been Y Julia challenged the gods (Planeta), by Santiago Posteguillo, followed by La chica de nieve (by Javier Castillo, in SUMA) and La madre de Frankenstein (by Almudena Grandes , in Tusquets).

The BNE does not lend. Last year, nearly 200,000 copies were consulted in the room and a hundred researchers accessed their rooms every day. Now, when they open their doors, possibly in June, they will cut the 500 seats in their main hall to a third. The even seats will be used some days and the odd ones others and the copies will be requested online. In addition, there will be screens in the loan stations, the use of the mask will be mandatory and upon entering the temperature will be taken by the researchers. The latter is a highly controversial measure because it affects the privacy of users, but international library organizations recommend it and it is currently included in the draft of the BNE’s sanitary measures.

“The exposure to contagion of the objects that we guard is very remote. If someone sneezes nearby, it can permeate the loins and little else. The risk is in the arrival of asymptomatic readers, but with a strict protocol it will be very low, “says Sánchez. Conservation has a lot of chemistry, history and crafts. Arsenio knows the three legs that extend the life of the heritage and is also an archaeologist. He says that in recent years chemistry has been more valued than crafts. Error: to intervene the book it is very important to know the artisan processes. Also to certify the safety of those who approach them in a pandemic.

