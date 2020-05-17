Several specialists were standing in front of the intubated patients in the intensive care unit, reviewing data and taking notes. They were talking in a low voice, barely audible amid the incessant beeps of the monitors connected to the patients.

Two free beds were in sight on Saturday morning, but doctors at Sao Jose, a hospital in a working-class city north of Rio de Janeiro, said they would be busy that same afternoon. It was probably only a matter of days, or perhaps hours, until the others were also filled by the expansion of the coronavirus.

“People are coming from everywhere,” said José Carlos de Oliveira, health secretary for the city of Duque de Caixas, speaking to The Associated Press in the hospital parking lot.

“This disease is not teased. Anyone who thinks it is a joke will lose his life, ”said De Oliveira, a doctor who recently recovered from COVID-19.

Four ambulances soon arrived at the hospital at once. Twenty minutes earlier another had arrived. All of them carried COVID-19 patients and tried to reach one of the few valuable ICU beds that remained in the center.

Sao Jose is accepting patients who did not have a place in other hospitals already at full capacity to attend to cases of the disease.

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, which has the second highest death toll from the virus in Brazil, most hospitals that accept COVID-19 patients have run out of beds in intensive care units. There were believed to be 369 infected people on Thursday waiting to be transferred to an ICU, according to the state secretary of health.

The Sao Jose unit had just opened on May 4 and had already occupied 90% of its 128 places. Less than a week after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, the city of Duque de Caxias bought a private hospital and began working against the clock to turn it into an intensive care center dedicated exclusively to COVID-19 patients.

More than 15,000 Brazilians have died of the disease so far, although many experts say the number is likely to be considerably higher because insufficient tests are done to identify all cases. In recent days, more than 800 people have been added to the death toll every 24 hours, and the crisis has not yet reached a ceiling in the most populous country in Latin America, according to experts.

President Jair Bolsonaro has consistently downplayed the pandemic, describing the coronavirus as “a flu” and harshly criticizing mayors and state governors who have closed businesses, imposed quarantines and recommended containment measures. Instead, Bolsonaro has advocated that anyone who is not in a risk group go back to work so that the economy does not collapse.

Most COVID-19 sufferers experience mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. The risk of death is higher for the elderly and people with other health problems, such as diabetes or hypertension.

___

Associated Press video reporter Yesica Fisch reported in Duque de Caxias. AP journalist Diane Jeantet reported from Rio de Janeiro.