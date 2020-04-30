The University of São Paulo (USP) and the player Richarlison, from Everton and the Brazilian team, will start, as of this Thursday, an unprecedented partnership in the fight against COVID-19: the “Tabelinha de Craques” campaign, which aims to to collect donations for “USP Vida”, developed within the largest teaching and research institution in Latin America.

In addition, the initiative also aims to show the importance of research to solve the problems we are experiencing today. The player will be the ambassador of the campaign, using his social networks to publicize the campaign and invite other players, artists, digital influencers and companies to participate with the aim of expanding their reach and revenue from the population.

– We have always had the image of our heroes closely linked to sport, music and TV, but today we are meeting millions of other stars who are on the front line, risking their own lives to save the lives of so many other people. I think it is time to value and encourage our researchers and scientists and everyone who is fighting in this battle. So we had the idea of ​​the campaign and to contribute to these people – said Richarlison.

Donations may be made by deposit in a current account or by payment by credit card, boleto and electronic payment methods, such as “Pagseguro” and “Paypall”. The funds raised will be managed by a Management Committee of Scientists, coordinated by the Dean of Research at USP, and allocated to a specific account at the Support Foundation of the University of São Paulo – FUSP.

USP Vida is committed to making an accountant available on the website informing the daily collection volume, a measure of transparency that was agreed with Richarlison.

As ambassador of USP Vida, Rich will also use his website and social networks to, in addition to the fundraising campaign “Tabelinha de Craques”, promote access to information and scientific activities developed by the university.

The athlete will also make his image and voice available to develop educational actions aimed at popularizing science and showing its importance in our daily lives. There will be daily posts, information, videos and invitations on the player’s social networks, promoting a chain of solidarity throughout Brazil and the world.

Education and health have always been recurring themes for the star of Everton and the Brazilian team. Last year, in a speech at the Legislative Assembly of Espírito Santo, his home state, the player talked about the importance of government officials investing more resources in these two areas. In addition, he helped IFES students from his city, Nova Venécia, to participate in the “Mathematical Olympiad” in Taiwan, also in 2019.

While looking forward to returning to the fields, the player is quarantined with his family, and maintains his intense training routine to maintain the form he has been demonstrating this season. Richarlison has rocked the Premier League’s net ten times, twice more for the English League Cup. Even with his head in football, the striker shows this same appetite to help Brazil and to help in the causes he believes.

– When I saw the research program of “USP VIDA” to fight the coronavirus, I knew that I wanted to participate in that in some way. Football gave me a lot, the most important thing I think is my voice, being able to reach people and influence them in some way.

A second goal of the campaign and the athlete is to popularize science and inspire the scientists of the future.

– I always joke that I can’t imagine what goes on in the heads of these very smart guys (laughs). I will do my best so that whoever is around me sees the importance of this work for our daily lives, especially in times of difficulty – concluded the player.

