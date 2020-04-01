Yougures of soy, nuts, fruits, vegetables and legumes, as well as some protein to satiate the body, are some of the recommendations for healthy snacks.

April 01, 2020

Especially in these days of uncertainty, in which being at home for many has become boring, you can take advantage of them to pamper your body a little.

You can combine, for example a milk or soy yogurt, with seeds or with some fruit such as apple.

Brown rice pancakes with some vegetable pate, fresh fruits accompanied by decos fruits (not much), vegetables and chickpeas, are some of the alternatives you have on hand.

So you already know! You can have a healthy snack and help your body feel and look better. And you, do you have a healthy recipe to share with us?