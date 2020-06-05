Medicines in the US, why so expensive and difficult to regulate? 4:42

. – It could be a cabinet behind the mirror, a drawer in the kitchen, or a first aid kit that you carry in a backpack or in the car.

Your medicine cabinet is the first place you should go in times of illness, but sometimes it gets a little empty. But we are in the midst of a global health crisis. And whether you have covid-19 or not, it’s important to be prepared.

Yes, yes, we know. Some of these products may be a bit obvious, but read on and check what supplies you have now.

Let this be a friendly reminder to confirm that you actually have the basics. If not, add them to your shopping list. Now!

This is a list of what you can use to make sure that your home medicine cabinet is well supplied during the pandemic.

4 symptoms of coronavirus and its treatment 1:57

Essential elements of the pandemic

Do you think you have covid-19? A fully stocked medicine cabinet can help you do an initial evaluation.

“There are certain signs and symptoms that alert people to whether they have covid-19,” said Dr. Gary LeRoy, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians and associate professor of Family Medicine at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

Thermometer: At the beginning of the pandemic, pharmacy shelves were emptied in people’s haste to buy thermometers and monitor for possible symptoms of fever.

Fever is a hallmark symptom of covid-19, especially if the person reaches 38 degrees Celsius or higher, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA (CDC).

But you must also know how to use the thermometer correctly: timing is everything. Check your temperature first, before taking a pain reliever or something to reduce fever. “These drugs artificially lower the temperature,” said LeRoy. Once you know how severe the fever is, take the medicine.

Doctors recommend the use of rectal thermometers for babies. For children and adults, a thermometer under the tongue works well.

The most advanced non-contact infrared thermometers also have their strengths, especially by eliminating the need to physically touch a symptomatic person.

“Infrared thermometers are easy to use, but they are more expensive,” said LeRoy.

Cough drops and syrupsThese unconditional elements of the home health arsenal are a good initial line of defense to help reduce cough symptoms that are a key indicator of covid-19.

Acetaminophen: Helps reduce muscle pain associated with covid-19 and other viruses, as well as fevers (again, check the temperature before giving this pain and fever reliever to someone).

Ibuprofen– This anti-inflammatory is also great for reducing pain and fever. However, use it with caution if you have gastrointestinal issues like acid reflux, LeRoy said.

Antidiarrheal: Diarrhea is a symptom of covid-19, and if it happens, be sure to hydrate yourself very well, aggressively, as it makes you lose fluids.

For all of these medications, be sure to read the labels carefully so that you take the correct dose.

The new additions that everyone should have

Masks or facial covers: By now you should already have a mask, scarf or scarf on the side to protect yourself when you are away from home. Keep their stock in your medicine cabinet and in practical places around the house, and also keep one in your car so you don’t get caught in public without one.

“You should also have additional masks for visitors to your home who don’t have one,” LeRoy said.

Make sure you have a supply of masks for your entire family. You may not be traveling much this summer, but you can still keep in mind a typical flight attendant instruction: put your mask on first before helping others. This literally.

Washing and disinfecting masks 0:47

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes: Read labels and try to focus on products that contain 60% or more alcohol base.

New Jersey beaches reopen with health measures 3:45

Latex gloves: You don’t have to wear gloves if you are cleaning counters at home, but if you do, make sure you remove them properly. Once you’re done using them while cleaning or shopping at the grocery store, remove them by sliding your finger underneath their opening so you don’t touch the exposed outer side with your bare hands.

Pulse oximeter (optional): Pulse oximeters are devices that measure oxygen saturation in the body’s red blood cells. At the beginning of the pandemic, devices were being sold everywhere. Doctors’ offices use medical grade pulse oximeters when monitoring patients with specific conditions, such as emphysema.

Silent hypoxia: a hidden killer 2:15

At home, experts say the average person doesn’t necessarily need a fancy device to measure oxygen levels in the blood. If shortness of breath is a problem, you should call your doctor.

“If the question is, ‘would it be a good early indicator if someone has a covid-19 infection?’ I would say probably not,” said Dr. J. Randall Curtis, professor of Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care at the University of Washington, in an interview, in April.

And a recent study by scientists at the University of Oxford showed that many smartphone apps claiming to measure blood oxygen saturation were unreliable.

“It is not physically possible to measure SpO2 (oxygen saturation levels) using current smartphone technology,” the authors concluded.

More general articles that remain key in the pandemic

You should also have a supply of general household health items.

Some of the symptoms of covid-19 mirror those of other conditions, particularly allergies.

Medical formulas: CDC reports that the average American takes at least one prescription drug. The agency recommends maintaining a seven to 10 day supply and storing them in child-resistant containers.

Antihistamines: Spring and summer mark allergy season, so if your symptoms decrease a little when you’re not outside, you could be suffering from allergies. If these antihistamines do not relieve cough or congestion, it could be a sign that something else is causing your symptoms.

“If he’s not improving, don’t keep trying,” LeRoi said. “Talk to your doctor.”

Decongestant: congestion is a key feature of colds or flu, and a decongestant is the cornerstone of any medicine cabinet. A stuffy nose is also on the covid-19 symptom list, although it is not the most common. A report by the World Health Organization that analyzed the first 6,000 cases of covid-19 in China noted that 5% of the cases included nasal congestion.

Calamine lotion: It’s a great way to wait if you’re spending more time outdoors this summer and exposing yourself to poison ivy, poison oak, or poison sumac.

Adhesive tape: They are just as good now as when Johnson & Johnson employee Earle Dickson invented them in 1921 to help deal with his wife’s minor cuts in the kitchen. Any form of adhesive bandage or gauze will do.

Fine nose pliers: They can help solve a number of problems, especially by removing ticks. If you’re outdoors this summer and you notice a tick on a friend or on your own skin, you can follow CDC guidelines for grabbing the tick close to the skin and then pulling it in with gentle, steady pressure.

Check the expiration dates and dispose of the medication properly.

Use the pandemic as motivation for a general inventory check. As you update your reservation, it is a good time for you to get rid of medicines or other products that have expired. In addition to avoiding stomach pain or other complications, you can make room for new remedies.

You must carefully dispose of prescription drugs a long time ago. The US Environmental Protection Agency strongly discourages people from flushing prescription or over-the-counter medications down the toilet or down the drain to waterways, unless the product label specifically states that it is OK.

Unused or expired prescription drugs can be safely disposed of by delivering them to a site, location, or medication return program, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. (FDA).

To find a delivery location in the United States, Google Maps offers a mobile-friendly way, which tells you where to go. You can also type in your zip code through the Drug Enforcement Administration website for a list of locations that will gladly take your leftover medications.

Know when to seek medical attention

Your home kit is your first stop for routine scratches or runny nose symptoms. But it is not a substitute for good medical advice.

The contents of your kit are a “tool, not a replacement for medical intervention or a conversation with your doctor,” said LeRoy.

During the pandemic, a large number of hospitals and medical offices focus on telehealth visits to help alleviate the need for in-person visits.

Pay close attention to how you feel. “Record what those symptoms are and then treat them,” LeRoy said.

But before all of this gets out of control, do this. Seriously, check your medicine cabinet.

Now add this to your to-do list: Replace the last missing items. You will be glad you did.

– Jen Rose Smith, Sandee LaMotte, Susan Scutti, and Harmeet Kaur contributed to this story.